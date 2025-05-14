United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.67% of United Parks & Resorts worth $51,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRKS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,548,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,575,000 after purchasing an additional 599,043 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 450,670 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,452,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP grew its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,447,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,335,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,282,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the period.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,345. This trade represents a 38.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRKS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:PRKS opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $286.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.28 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.