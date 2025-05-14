Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $26.47 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Zillow Group worth $26,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 18,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $157,443.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,046 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,826.50. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,364. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

