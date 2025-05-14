Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Position Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Trex worth $29,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 1,212.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Trex by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at $105,505.40. The trade was a 45.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $144,728.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,885.73. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

