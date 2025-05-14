BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353,789 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Flex were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,484,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Flex by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,394,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,107,000 after buying an additional 1,620,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Flex by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,957,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after buying an additional 1,327,298 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 13,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,238,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Flex by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,499,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,923 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Flex from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $3,172,797.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,566.43. This trade represents a 55.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 32,173 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $1,350,944.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,357,581.17. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,002,628. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

