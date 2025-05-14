11,320 Shares in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE TK opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. Teekay Co. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $748.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Teekay Announces Dividend

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

Teekay Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

