Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 120.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,391 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $28,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 277,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,695,000 after buying an additional 48,312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Landstar System Price Performance
Shares of LSTR opened at $140.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.99 and a twelve month high of $196.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
