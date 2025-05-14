Algert Global LLC Sells 29,695 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,695 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.08% of James River Group worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in James River Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JRVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $222.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.15 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -1.29%.

James River Group Profile

(Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.