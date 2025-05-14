Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 77,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $52,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of UHS opened at $192.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.61. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Baird R W cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.77.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

