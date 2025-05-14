Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $446,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Match Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 54,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its position in Match Group by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 233,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 101,563 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

In other Match Group news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff bought 70,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,257.90. The trade was a 106.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

