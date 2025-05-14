Bank of America Corp DE Sells 54,255 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.36% of Hyatt Hotels worth $54,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,712.45. This trade represents a 55.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,290.06. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798 in the last three months. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.17.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $136.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

