Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 146.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560,280 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.84% of BBB Foods worth $26,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BBB Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in BBB Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in BBB Foods by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,118,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,901,000 after purchasing an additional 170,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 396,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank set a $37.00 price objective on shares of BBB Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

TBBB stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. BBB Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $35.22.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $838.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

