Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 134.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 113,355 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 192,479 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,461 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,948.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.52.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.