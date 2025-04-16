Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,250 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.9 %

FSS opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.