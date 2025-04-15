American Century Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 105,337 Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 105,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,319.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.16% and a negative net margin of 257.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGMO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

