Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Cut by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $638,470,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,881,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,206,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,150,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,678,000 after purchasing an additional 736,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,000,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,423,000 after purchasing an additional 678,539 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $25.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

