Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 116.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Zscaler by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.94.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $198.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -792.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.48. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $217.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,030,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

