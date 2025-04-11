Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,102 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.10% of Vital Farms worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,171,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,172,000 after acquiring an additional 516,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,464,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 628,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,696,000 after purchasing an additional 308,425 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Vital Farms by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 905,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 208,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 864,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 157,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $125,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,966,890 shares in the company, valued at $218,690,677.10. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $1,885,086.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,224,852.48. The trade was a 6.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,474 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Vital Farms Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VITL stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

