Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 7,294 InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVT. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InvenTrust Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $31.65.
InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 527.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
