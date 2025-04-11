Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $29.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

