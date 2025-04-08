Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $702,000 Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.