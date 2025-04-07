Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $775,000 Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 149,279 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 108,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,739,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after purchasing an additional 256,466 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,031.25. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,815 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $306,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,986.40. This trade represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,729 shares of company stock worth $48,021. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

View Our Latest Report on Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 2.4 %

DCOM opened at $25.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.50%. Research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.49%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.