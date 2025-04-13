Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 12,874 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,901,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.24% of Hanesbrands worth $64,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 459.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $77,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hanesbrands

In other news, Director Robert F. Moran bought 74,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. This trade represents a 52.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.55. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

