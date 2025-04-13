Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $454.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

