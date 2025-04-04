Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,720 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC opened at $29.55 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 683.33%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.