4,500 Shares in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 32,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in BancFirst by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $589,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,820. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Price Performance

BancFirst stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.03. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $132.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.79.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

