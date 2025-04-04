TAGStone Capital Inc. Purchases 212 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $3,281,671.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,521.61. This trade represents a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,936,270 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.24 and a 200-day moving average of $176.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.22 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

