Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,758 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,459 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ADT were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ADT by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,555,115 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $307,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,574,011 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $238,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,502 shares in the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $13,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,875,140 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $42,487,000 after buying an additional 1,543,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ADT by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,464,151 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,757,000 after buying an additional 961,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

ADT Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.58. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

