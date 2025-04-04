Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 242.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.45. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.98 and a 1 year high of $139.55.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWKN. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on HWKN

Hawkins Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.