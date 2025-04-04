KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 511.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 826.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Vericel by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Insider Activity at Vericel

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,187.50. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 26,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,217,381.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,662.66. This trade represents a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,582. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

Vericel Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 724.95 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

