Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $329,000 Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $203.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.07 and its 200-day moving average is $214.02. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.82. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $251.63.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 19.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 212.77%.

Alexander’s Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.