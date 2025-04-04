The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Position Reduced by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,498 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AZEK were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AZEK by 623.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZEK opened at $48.25 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens downgraded AZEK from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.32.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,020,980.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,258,951.20. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,624 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

