JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of PTC worth $70,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PTC by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in PTC by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,140.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $149.53 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.90 and a 12-month high of $203.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.14 and a 200 day moving average of $180.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

