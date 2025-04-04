209,094 Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 209,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 3,098.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. Sportradar Group AG has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

