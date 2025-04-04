Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,384,000 after purchasing an additional 337,031 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 22,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 336.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $3,281,671.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,521.61. The trade was a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,029.04. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,936,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.22 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.