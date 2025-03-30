Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Up 31.8% – Here’s What Happened

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 31.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 569,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 545% from the average session volume of 88,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Avanti Helium Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

