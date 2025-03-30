KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,894,000 after buying an additional 50,664 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 63.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,940 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 104.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $127.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.34 and its 200 day moving average is $100.05.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. The trade was a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Raymond James upgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

