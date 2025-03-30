KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 11,400 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in PVH by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

PVH Trading Down 3.0 %

PVH opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.92. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $141.15.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $336,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. The trade was a 12.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

