Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $424.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $438.00 to $424.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.72.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 14.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Dnca Finance increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.