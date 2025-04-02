Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,928,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 439,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Urban Outfitters worth $435,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,089,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,653,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.3 %

URBN opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $61.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $3,152,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 510,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,245,063.76. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $485,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,898. The trade was a 34.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,976 shares of company stock worth $5,573,263. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

