Vanguard Group Inc. Has $488.26 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,306,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Douglas Emmett worth $488,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 182,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 124.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 584.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

