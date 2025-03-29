Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 333,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,663 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 84,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,306.80. This trade represents a 20.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.07 and a 12-month high of $236.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.42.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

