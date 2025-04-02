Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,634 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in LKQ by 11.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in LKQ by 8.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LKQ by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 36,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

LKQ Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,462 shares in the company, valued at $13,795,180.08. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,048,550 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

