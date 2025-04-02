Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at $794,281.14. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $95.11 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $111.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $485.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.87 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.53%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

