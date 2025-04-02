31,100 Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 3.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

