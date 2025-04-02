Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,272 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 28,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $52.59 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.28.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $788.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

In related news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,310. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

