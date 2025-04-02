Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.73. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.55.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

