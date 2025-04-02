LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Bentley Systems worth $15,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 356.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 126,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 98,971 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,890,575.08. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bentley Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSY opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $57.19.
Bentley Systems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
