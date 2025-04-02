LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Bentley Systems worth $15,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 356.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 126,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 98,971 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,890,575.08. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSY. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSY opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.