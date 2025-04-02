KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $697,000 Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 2,472 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $150,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,635,308.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $758,424.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,121.28. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,105. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 147.37%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

