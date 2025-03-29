Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LULU. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.72.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $293.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.63 and a 200-day moving average of $338.98. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.