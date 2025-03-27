Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,719,407,000 after purchasing an additional 545,292 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 66,558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,602,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $201.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.91 and a 200 day moving average of $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

